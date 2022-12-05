Ashley Desiree Ting Sells 5,726 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ashley Desiree Ting sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$51,992.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$113,872.28.

Ashley Desiree Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Ashley Desiree Ting sold 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.68, for a total value of C$43,400.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TOT stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.91. The company had a trading volume of 70,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.81. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.03 and a 52-week high of C$9.53. The stock has a market cap of C$373.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

