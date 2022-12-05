ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.48) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.06) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.17) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,282.08 ($15.34).

Shares of ASC traded down GBX 14.13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 625.87 ($7.49). 141,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,769. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,580.99 ($30.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The company has a market capitalization of £625.96 million and a PE ratio of 2,029.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 614.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 853.31.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($315,253.02). In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($315,253.02). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

