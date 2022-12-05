Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Up 4.2%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.49. 5,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 709,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASPN. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 550,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

