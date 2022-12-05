Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

AC traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $41.64. 2,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $916.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Capital Group

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 85.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

