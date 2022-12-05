AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Director Acquires $200,002.00 in Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 36,364 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $6.06 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AST SpaceMobile

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.