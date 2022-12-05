Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Up to $17.69

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $18.69. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 2,432 shares changing hands.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of March 31, 2021, its hotel network covered 608 hotels spanning 131 cities in China, with a total of 71,121 hotel rooms, including 575 manachised hotels with a total of 66,267 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 299 hotels with a total of 32,825 rooms under development.

