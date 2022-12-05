Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 168,594 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 252.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,594 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,334,856 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032,176 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

