Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $12.63 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.22% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after buying an additional 2,060,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after buying an additional 1,184,076 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,813.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,227,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after buying an additional 1,163,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,303,000 after purchasing an additional 851,127 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,886,000 after purchasing an additional 620,876 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.38 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.