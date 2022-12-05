Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $539.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

