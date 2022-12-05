Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

