Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

