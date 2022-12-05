Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,596 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.95 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

