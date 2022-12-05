Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after acquiring an additional 594,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $107.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.