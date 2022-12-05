Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,644 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17,210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,880,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $117.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $127.59.

