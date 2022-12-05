Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 68,470 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,470 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period.

IYE opened at $49.05 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

