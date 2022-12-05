AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,770,469. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

