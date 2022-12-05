Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZPJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.97 on December 19th

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZPJ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.973 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.80.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail division offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.