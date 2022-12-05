Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the quarter. Autohome comprises about 9.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.73% of Autohome worth $26,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 45,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5,375.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 769,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 755,905 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

ATHM traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.93.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

