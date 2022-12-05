AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Lowered to $186.00 at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $228.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.26.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average is $191.59. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.