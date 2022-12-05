AvocadoCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.67 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $1,103.25 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for about $622.91 or 0.03675537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.08 or 0.05990091 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00502311 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.63 or 0.30288198 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

