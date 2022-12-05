Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 82,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,295,931 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Azul Stock Down 5.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 140.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 231.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

