B. Riley Raises Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $40.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Tecnoglass Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
