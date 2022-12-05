B. Riley Raises Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $40.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

