B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

B2Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

BTG opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in B2Gold by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

