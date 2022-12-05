Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $113.80

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $113.80, but opened at $119.31. Baidu shares last traded at $118.42, with a volume of 149,210 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average is $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 211.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after buying an additional 867,999 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Baidu by 81.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after buying an additional 664,373 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 36.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,785,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 774.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 426,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

