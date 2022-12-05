Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $113.80

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $113.80, but opened at $119.31. Baidu shares last traded at $118.42, with a volume of 149,210 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.
Baidu Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average is $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.