Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 89,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,615,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,216,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 175,934 shares of company stock valued at $558,124. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,773 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

