Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 300,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of BALY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.12. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bally’s by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.