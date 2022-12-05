Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BOTJ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.60. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

