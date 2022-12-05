Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of BOTJ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.60. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.
Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.11%.
Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
