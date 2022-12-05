Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.92

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.92 and last traded at $70.62, with a volume of 3762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 350.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Banner by 831.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

