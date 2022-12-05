Barclays Downgrades Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) to Underweight

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.26) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 150 ($1.79). Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
Primary Health Properties Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of PHP stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 114 ($1.36). 1,245,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,309. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 945.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 95.75 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.60 ($1.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.07.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
