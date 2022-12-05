Barclays Downgrades Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) to Underweight

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.26) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 150 ($1.79). Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

Shares of LON PHP traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 113.50 ($1.36). 1,142,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,695. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.60 ($1.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 945.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

In other news, insider Steven Owen acquired 28,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £29,961.36 ($35,843.23).

(Get Rating)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.