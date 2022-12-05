Barclays Raises Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $127.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64. Allegion has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.