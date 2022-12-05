Barclays Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $230.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $201.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Equifax by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile



Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

