Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.42) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.46) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,018 ($48.07).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BATS traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,413.50 ($40.84). 1,177,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,329.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,408.15. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,587 ($30.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.61). The stock has a market cap of £76.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.68.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

