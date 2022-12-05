Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Down 11.1%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) shares were down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 128,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 223,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$9.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

