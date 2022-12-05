BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 12,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,528. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BCE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 12.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BCE by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BCE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

