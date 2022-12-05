Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after buying an additional 535,910 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.46. 13,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,989. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

