Berenberg Bank Lowers Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target to 800.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from 1,000.00 to 800.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $721.17.

Ørsted A/S Stock Down 2.1 %

Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.53. 46,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,792. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

