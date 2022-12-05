Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Industrials REIT (LON:MLI)

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($1.97) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Industrials REIT Trading Up 2.6 %

LON:MLI opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £402.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.92. Industrials REIT has a one year low of GBX 119.75 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 204 ($2.44). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.93.

Industrials REIT Company Profile

Industrials REIT Limited is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Industrials REIT Limited investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

