Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 880,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.10. 7,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,045. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

