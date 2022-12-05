BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58.84 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for approximately $64.66 or 0.00375061 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $180.06 million and approximately $58.84 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 55.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,012.00 or 0.05859197 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00504787 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.16 or 0.30437472 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,186,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,784,892 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
