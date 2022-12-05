Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Update

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 252,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $379,547,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $191,846,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after acquiring an additional 193,896 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,034,000 after acquiring an additional 96,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $34,864,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.06. 130,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,436. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $770.76.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

