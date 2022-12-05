Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BGI opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
Birks Group Company Profile
