BitCash (BITC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.59

BitCash (BITC) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, BitCash has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCash has a market capitalization of $38,370.66 and approximately $30.59 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

