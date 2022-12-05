Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $25.11 million and approximately $74,583.41 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00127764 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00229533 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060867 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00044891 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

