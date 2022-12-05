Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 2.9% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $14.99 or 0.00087842 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $262.45 million and $5.85 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00268427 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00063351 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.