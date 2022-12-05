Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Tops $63.58 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.21 or 0.00030712 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $63.58 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.70 or 0.05995406 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00503034 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.60 or 0.30331798 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,403 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.29518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 5.32380609 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,888,791.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.