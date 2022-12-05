Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,510,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 21,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $85.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

