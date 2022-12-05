Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $3.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. Blend Labs has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $10.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $30,749.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,290 shares of company stock worth $119,805. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blend Labs by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

