Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 308,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BVH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. 562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $432.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.77. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 44.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 111,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

