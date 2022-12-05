Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BZWHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call Stock Performance

Shares of BZWHF opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

